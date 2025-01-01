Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 RAM 1500

59,089 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Watch This Vehicle
12621846

2013 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1749438484112
  2. 1749438484600
  3. 1749438485069
  4. 1749438485504
  5. 1749438485944
  6. 1749438486385
  7. 1749438486833
  8. 1749438487307
  9. 1749438487736
  10. 1749438488173
  11. 1749438488584
  12. 1749438489011
  13. 1749438489411
  14. 1749438489846
  15. 1749438490260
  16. 1749438490688
  17. 1749438491132
  18. 1749438491578
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,089KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT2DS533121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1120
  • Mileage 59,089 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2008 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA CLASSIC 105TH ANNIVERSARY for sale in London, ON
2008 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA CLASSIC 105TH ANNIVERSARY 64,637 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT, NAVI, LEATHER, 7 PASSENGER, 184KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Ford Explorer XLT, NAVI, LEATHER, 7 PASSENGER, 184KMS, CERTIFIED 184,878 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Yaris SEDAN, MANUAL, RELIABLE, 190KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2009 Toyota Yaris SEDAN, MANUAL, RELIABLE, 190KMS, CERTIFIED 190,273 KM $6,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 RAM 1500