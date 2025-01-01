Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 RAM 1500

223,228 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle
12926258

2013 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1756755692698
  2. 1756755693203
  3. 1756755693705
  4. 1756755694147
  5. 1756755694616
  6. 1756755695031
  7. 1756755695489
  8. 1756755695948
  9. 1756755696384
  10. 1756755696785
  11. 1756755697225
  12. 1756755697734
  13. 1756755698142
  14. 1756755698551
  15. 1756755699008
  16. 1756755699453
  17. 1756755699927
  18. 1756755700503
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
223,228KM
VIN 1C6RR7FP0DS508819

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,228 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 GMC Terrain SLE-1 for sale in London, ON
2011 GMC Terrain SLE-1 160,266 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Malibu LS for sale in London, ON
2010 Chevrolet Malibu LS 66,220 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LS+ w/1SB for sale in London, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LS+ w/1SB 139,205 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 RAM 1500