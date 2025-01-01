Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Scion FR-S

49,000 KM

Details Features

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Scion FR-S

Watch This Vehicle
12504421

2013 Scion FR-S

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1746738864188
  2. 1746738864700
  3. 1746738865148
  4. 1746738865628
  5. 1746738866084
  6. 1746738866533
  7. 1746738866971
  8. 1746738867429
  9. 1746738867876
  10. 1746738868336
  11. 1746738868770
  12. 1746738869210
  13. 1746738869622
  14. 1746738870051
  15. 1746738870521
  16. 1746738871008
  17. 1746738871437
  18. 1746738871913
  19. 1746738872338
  20. 1746738872751
  21. 1746738873176
  22. 1746738873624
  23. 1746738874072
  24. 1746738874524
  25. 1746738874964
  26. 1746738875406
  27. 1746738875841
Contact Seller

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,000KM
VIN JF1ZNAA10D1721379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL AWD V6 for sale in London, ON
2016 Ford Edge SEL AWD V6 106,000 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works for sale in London, ON
2017 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works 101,000 KM $21,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in London, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 118,000 KM $12,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2013 Scion FR-S