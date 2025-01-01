$18,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Scion FR-S
2013 Scion FR-S
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
$18,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,000KM
VIN JF1ZNAA10D1721379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 49,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Downtown Motor Products
2016 Ford Edge SEL AWD V6 106,000 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
2017 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works 101,000 KM $21,991 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE 118,000 KM $12,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Downtown Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
$18,991
+ taxes & licensing
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2013 Scion FR-S