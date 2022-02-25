$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2013 Subaru Impreza
2013 Subaru Impreza
2.0i w/Touring Pkg*SUNROOF*AUTO*AWD*4 CYLINDER*
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
206,814KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8448006
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: JF1GPAD68DH801318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 206,814 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4