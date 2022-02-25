Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Corolla

223,494 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Target Auto Centre

519-936-5675

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-936-5675

  1. 1646331872
  2. 1646331871
  3. 1646331871
  4. 1646331872
  5. 1646331872
  6. 1646331872
  7. 1646331872
  8. 1646331872
  9. 1646331872
  10. 1646331871
  11. 1646331870
  12. 1646331872
  13. 1646331872
  14. 1646331870
  15. 1646331870
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

223,494KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8286372
  • Stock #: 956479
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE5DC956479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,494 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Target Auto Centre

2014 Volkswagen Pass...
 185,502 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 205,955 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Subur...
 191,459 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-936-XXXX

(click to show)

519-936-5675

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory