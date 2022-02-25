$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Target Auto Centre
519-936-5675
2013 Toyota Corolla
2013 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
Target Auto Centre
2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-936-5675
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
223,494KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8286372
- Stock #: 956479
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE5DC956479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 223,494 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Target Auto Centre
2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4