2013 Toyota Matrix

226,386 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Matrix

12211368

2013 Toyota Matrix

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1740277519
  2. 1740277522
  3. 1740277525
  4. 1740277528
  5. 1740277532
  6. 1740277536
  7. 1740277539
  8. 1740277543
  9. 1740277546
  10. 1740277549
  11. 1740277552
  12. 1740277555
  13. 1740277558
  14. 1740277561
  15. 1740277564
  16. 1740277567
  17. 1740277570
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
226,386KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE8DC926196

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 226,386 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 Toyota Matrix