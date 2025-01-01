Menu
2013 Toyota Prius c

1,204 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota Prius c

12908642

2013 Toyota Prius c

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,204KM
VIN Jtdkdtb33d1547298

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,204 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

