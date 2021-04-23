Menu
2013 Toyota Prius v

168,396 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Special T Auto

519-681-2031

2013 Toyota Prius v

2013 Toyota Prius v

2013 Toyota Prius v

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,396KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7014485
  • VIN: JTDZN3EU1D3231807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,396 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Toyota Prius V!  

$10,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031

SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON

www.specialtyauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Special T Auto

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

