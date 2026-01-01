Menu
Welcome to Target Auto Centre! Were proud to be a family-owned and operated business serving London and the surrounding areas since 2006. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is our top priority, and we strive to provide the best possible service to all of our customers. We offer a wide selection of quality pre-owned vehicles, and were open seven days a week to make sure were always available when you need us. We also welcome trade-ins and offer financing options for customers with good, bad, or no credit. As a member of the UCDA for over 15 years, you can buy with confidence knowing that we adhere to their strict code of ethics. Our experienced and knowledgeable sales team is always available to help you find the perfect vehicle to meet your needs and budget. At our dealership, we believe that buying a car should be a stress-free and enjoyable experience. Thats why we make it our mission to provide exceptional customer service and a relaxed, no-pressure sales environment. Come visit us today and see why were the preferred choice for pre-owned vehicles in London and the surrounding areas. We look forward to earning your business!!

2013 Toyota RAV4

218,334 KM

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE | AWD | Clean Carfax

13489907

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE | AWD | Clean Carfax

Location

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-936-5675

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
218,334KM
VIN 2T3RFREVXDW013662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13662
  • Mileage 218,334 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

All Equipped
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest

Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-936-5675

2013 Toyota RAV4