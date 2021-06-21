Menu
2013 Volkswagen Golf

128,245 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

GTI*FULLY MODIFIED*$25,000 IN UPGRADES*

GTI*FULLY MODIFIED*$25,000 IN UPGRADES*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

128,245KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7490943
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: WVWEV7AJ9DW117974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 128,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Modifications included more then 25 000$ spent : Recent Maintenance: New timing chain, guides/seals Liquid moly oil changed NGK Iridium spark plugs Upgrades: Garret GTX3076R .82AR Turbo Tial MVS 38mm wastegate Torque solution wastegate adaptor SPA twin scroll turbo manifold ATP Turbo lines, AST tuning custom oil drain AST Tuning Turbo outlet/intercooler pipe APR Intercooler Audi R8 coil packs CTS Turbo oil catch can Unitronic DV relocation Forge DV spacer Custom 3” intake w/ 4” air filter Extended MAF (oem housing) BFI stage 2 engine mounts Custom 3” V-band downpipe (catless) Custom 3” V-band catback w/vibrant untraquiet res Transmission /Suspension: Spullen short shifter DKM stage 2 clutch CTS Dog bone mount insert Super pro control arm bushings Koni coilovers w/adjustable dampening Racing line tie rod end links Interior: Sparco Sprint bucket seats Sparco seat brackets Nrg 5 point harnesses Nrg short hub Nrg quick release Momo Suede steering wheel w/ red stitching Auto meter boost gauge Battery relocated to the trunk Optima yellow top battery Rear is gutted/ no seats or panels Exterior: 2” fender flares Mk6R Golf R front bumper conversion License plate relocated Superspeed RF03RR wheels 18x9.5 Federal 595RS-RR tires 265/35/18 StopTech slotted rotors StopTech race pads Rear wiper delete Vland sequential Led taillights

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

