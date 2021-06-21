2013 Volkswagen Golf

+ taxes & licensing
519-659-7111
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Modifications included more then 25 000$ spent : Recent Maintenance: New timing chain, guides/seals Liquid moly oil changed NGK Iridium spark plugs Upgrades: Garret GTX3076R .82AR Turbo Tial MVS 38mm wastegate Torque solution wastegate adaptor SPA twin scroll turbo manifold ATP Turbo lines, AST tuning custom oil drain AST Tuning Turbo outlet/intercooler pipe APR Intercooler Audi R8 coil packs CTS Turbo oil catch can Unitronic DV relocation Forge DV spacer Custom 3” intake w/ 4” air filter Extended MAF (oem housing) BFI stage 2 engine mounts Custom 3” V-band downpipe (catless) Custom 3” V-band catback w/vibrant untraquiet res Transmission /Suspension: Spullen short shifter DKM stage 2 clutch CTS Dog bone mount insert Super pro control arm bushings Koni coilovers w/adjustable dampening Racing line tie rod end links Interior: Sparco Sprint bucket seats Sparco seat brackets Nrg 5 point harnesses Nrg short hub Nrg quick release Momo Suede steering wheel w/ red stitching Auto meter boost gauge Battery relocated to the trunk Optima yellow top battery Rear is gutted/ no seats or panels Exterior: 2” fender flares Mk6R Golf R front bumper conversion License plate relocated Superspeed RF03RR wheels 18x9.5 Federal 595RS-RR tires 265/35/18 StopTech slotted rotors StopTech race pads Rear wiper delete Vland sequential Led taillights
