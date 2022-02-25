Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

256,512 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

TDI

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

TDI

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

256,512KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8422739
  • VIN: 3VWML7AJ7DM677281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 256,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Classic Black on Black extra clean drives like a dream must be seen

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

2009 Hyundai Accent L
 0 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Tucson L
 177,110 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT
 124,346 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory