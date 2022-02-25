$12,995+ tax & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon
TDI
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
256,512KM
- Listing ID: 8422739
- VIN: 3VWML7AJ7DM677281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 256,512 KM
Vehicle Description
Classic Black on Black extra clean drives like a dream must be seen
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
