Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline TDI+Sunroof+New Tire+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline TDI+Sunroof+New Tire+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7786530
  • Stock #: SP2042
  • VIN: 3VWDL7AJ2DM451326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Local Trade! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99%  With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

Comfortline+TDI+LOW KM+Sunroof+Heated Seats+Cruise Control+4 Brand New All Season Tires+A/C

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!

$13,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Full Interior and exterior detail 

-> 4 Brand New All Season Tires

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM to 5:00PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2018 BMW M2 M2 Shado...
 27,000 KM
$61,999 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 56,000 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Altima 2...
 103,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory