2013 Volkswagen Jetta

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 8 1 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9482376

9482376 Stock #: E4479

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 90,812 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.