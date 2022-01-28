Menu
2013 Volkswagen Passat

230 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2013 Volkswagen Passat

2013 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

2013 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

230KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8178427
  VIN: 1VWCN7A39DC028185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Sharp Black Beauty Loaded and a dream to drive !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

