$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2013 Volkswagen Passat
HIGHLINE
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
230KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8178427
- VIN: 1VWCN7A39DC028185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Sharp Black Beauty Loaded and a dream to drive !
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6