2013 Volkswagen Tiguan
280 Adelaide St S, London, ON N5Z 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
242,420KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9626029
- VIN: wvgjv7ax1dw529210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 242,420 KM
Vehicle Description
Sold Certified, $7,500+HST.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
