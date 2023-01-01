Menu
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

242,420 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

A&R's Auto Sales

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

Location

A&R's Auto Sales

280 Adelaide St S, London, ON N5Z 3L1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

242,420KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9626029
  • VIN: wvgjv7ax1dw529210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,420 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold Certified, $7,500+HST.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

A&R's Auto Sales

A&R's Auto Sales

280 Adelaide St S, London, ON N5Z 3L1
