2014 BMW 3 Series

120,000 KM

Details Features

$15,991

+ tax & licensing
$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive AWD

2014 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive AWD

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9579826
  Stock #: 2918A
  VIN: WBA3C3C53EF983965

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

