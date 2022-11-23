Menu
2014 BMW 320

129,890 KM

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

Contact Seller
I X DRIVE

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

129,890KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9395557
  • Stock #: S5653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 129,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Bmw 320 I or just a Bmw Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Bmw Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Bmw 320 Is or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW BMW 320 I!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW BMW 320 I INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Bmw 320 i
* Finished in Grey, makes this Bmw look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto West

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

