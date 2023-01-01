Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 BMW X1

135,000 KM

Details Features

$13,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 BMW X1

xDrive28i AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW X1

xDrive28i AWD

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1703089678
  2. 1703089678
  3. 1703089678
  4. 1703089678
  5. 1703089678
  6. 1703089677
  7. 1703089678
  8. 1703089678
  9. 1703089678
  10. 1703089677
  11. 1703089679
  12. 1703089678
  13. 1703089678
  14. 1703089678
  15. 1703089678
  16. 1703089677
  17. 1703089678
  18. 1703089678
  19. 1703089678
  20. 1703089677
  21. 1703089677
  22. 1703089678
  23. 1703089677
  24. 1703089677
  25. 1703089678
  26. 1703089677
  27. 1703089677
  28. 1703089678
  29. 1703089678
  30. 1703089678
  31. 1703089729
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAVL1C51EVR93378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Hemi 4WD for sale in London, ON
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Hemi 4WD 168,000 KM $20,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD for sale in London, ON
2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD 135,000 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
Used 1985 Porsche 944 coupe for sale in London, ON
1985 Porsche 944 coupe 55,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2014 BMW X1