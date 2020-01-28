Menu
2014 Buick Verano

Keyless Entry+Cruise Control+2 Keys+Accident Free

2014 Buick Verano

Keyless Entry+Cruise Control+2 Keys+Accident Free

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

$9,749

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4541163
  • Stock #: SP1892
  • VIN: 1G4PN5SK5E4233105
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Clean CarFax! Local Trade! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% O.A.C. 


Verano+Cruise Control+A/C+2 Keys+Power Options


Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!


--519-697-0190--


Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 


OVER 70 VEHICLES IN STOCK!


$9,749


Taxes and licencing extra


NO HIDDEN FEES


Price Includes:


-> Safety Certificate


-> 3 Months Warranty


-> Oil Change


-> CarFax Report


-> Full Interior and exterior detail.



-> 100% Price Match Guarantee On Any Advertised Price. See Store For More Info


  Operating Hours:


 Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM


Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM


Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM


Sunday: Closed


Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!


Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit


Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.


Ask for Extended warranty! Starting @ only $199 


90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info


WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Accident Free
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag

