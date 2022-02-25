2014 Buick Verano

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 1 2 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8449431

8449431 Stock #: 1106

1106 VIN: 1g4pp5sk8e4177560

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,127 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.