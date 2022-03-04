Menu
2014 Buick Verano

171,311 KM

Details Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2014 Buick Verano

2014 Buick Verano

*GREAT ON GAS*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 171KMS*CERTIFIED

2014 Buick Verano

*GREAT ON GAS*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 171KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

171,311KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8468430
  Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 1G4PN5SK3E4162308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,311 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-XXXX

519-659-7111

