2014 Buick Verano

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 6 4 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9435315

9435315 Stock #: E4444

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 183,647 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.