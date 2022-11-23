Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Buick Verano

183,647 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2014 Buick Verano

2014 Buick Verano

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Buick Verano

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

183,647KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9435315
  • Stock #: E4444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 183,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Buick Verano or just a Buick Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Buick Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Buick Veranos or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW BUICK VERANO!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW BUICK VERANO INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Buick Verano
* Finished in Black, makes this Buick look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2020 Acura TLX
98,412 KM
$42,988 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
217,046 KM
$10,988 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tigu...
 40,936 KM
$52,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory