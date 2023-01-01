$17,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Camaro
1LT 2dr Cpe
74,062KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 2G1FB1E36E9277948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,062 KM
Vehicle Description
1LT 2dr Cpe rEADY FOR sUMMER ! Very Sharp Classic Black on Black Handles Amazing Drives like A Dream Must Be Seen yellow pinstipe Transformer Badge
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Brand rebuilt
