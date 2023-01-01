Menu
2014 Chevrolet Camaro

74,062 KM

Details

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT 2dr Cpe

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT 2dr Cpe

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,062KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9824836
  • VIN: 2G1FB1E36E9277948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,062 KM

Vehicle Description

1LT 2dr Cpe rEADY FOR sUMMER ! Very Sharp Classic Black on Black Handles Amazing Drives like A Dream Must Be Seen yellow pinstipe Transformer Badge

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Brand rebuilt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

