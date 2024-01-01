$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1 LT, WHEELS, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, AS IS SPECIAL
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 282,316 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1 LT, currently available at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. This white sedan with black interior boasts a 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating Canadian roads year-round. With 282,316 km on the odometer, this Cruze has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.
This Cruze is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. From the comfort of heated mirrors and power windows to the safety of anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, this vehicle has it all. Enjoy the convenience of cruise control for long highway drives and the ease of keyless entry.
Here are five features that make this Cruze a stand-out choice:
- Reliable 4-cylinder engine: This Cruze is known for its fuel efficiency and smooth performance.
- Spacious Interior: The Cruze offers comfortable seating for five passengers, perfect for family trips or commutes.
- Automatic transmission: Enjoy seamless shifting and effortless driving.
- Anti-lock brakes: Enjoy peace of mind knowing your brakes will respond quickly and safely in any situation.
- Heated mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable on those chilly Canadian mornings.
Ready to experience this Chevrolet Cruze for yourself? Visit Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today for a test drive!
