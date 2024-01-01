Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1 LT, currently available at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. This white sedan with black interior boasts a 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating Canadian roads year-round. With 282,316 km on the odometer, this Cruze has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This Cruze is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. From the comfort of heated mirrors and power windows to the safety of anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, this vehicle has it all. Enjoy the convenience of cruise control for long highway drives and the ease of keyless entry.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that make this Cruze a stand-out choice:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Reliable 4-cylinder engine:</strong> This Cruze is known for its fuel efficiency and smooth performance.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> The Cruze offers comfortable seating for five passengers, perfect for family trips or commutes.</li><li><strong>Automatic transmission:</strong> Enjoy seamless shifting and effortless driving.</li><li><strong>Anti-lock brakes:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind knowing your brakes will respond quickly and safely in any situation.</li><li><strong>Heated mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable on those chilly Canadian mornings.</li></ol><p>Ready to experience this Chevrolet Cruze for yourself? Visit Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today for a test drive!</p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

282,316 KM

1 LT, WHEELS, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, AS IS SPECIAL

1 LT, WHEELS, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, AS IS SPECIAL

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

VIN 1G1PC5SBXE7127038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 282,316 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
