Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

102,219 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT, AUTO, ONLY 102KMS, RED SEATS, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT, AUTO, ONLY 102KMS, RED SEATS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1730061931
  2. 1730061932
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,219KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PD5SB2E7379685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,219 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUSE CVO, ELECTRA GLIDE, SCREAMING EAGLE, LIGHT DAMAGE for sale in London, ON
2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUSE CVO, ELECTRA GLIDE, SCREAMING EAGLE, LIGHT DAMAGE 88,791 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT, NEW FRAME, CAP, NO ACCIDENTS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2010 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT, NEW FRAME, CAP, NO ACCIDENTS, CERT 220,674 KM $21,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Harley-Davidson FLHTKSE CVO Ultra Limited ELECTRA GLIDE CVO, SCREAMIN EAGLE, ULTRA LIMITED, for sale in London, ON
2015 Harley-Davidson FLHTKSE CVO Ultra Limited ELECTRA GLIDE CVO, SCREAMIN EAGLE, ULTRA LIMITED, 77,639 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze