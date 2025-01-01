Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

124,611 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LT, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 124KMS, 4CYL, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
13121864

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LT, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 124KMS, 4CYL, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1761788420840
  2. 1761788421281
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,611KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB8E7296636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,611 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2020 Polaris Sportsman 570 EPS, 2UP SEAT, GUN RACK, LOW KMS, RUNS WELL for sale in London, ON
2020 Polaris Sportsman 570 EPS, 2UP SEAT, GUN RACK, LOW KMS, RUNS WELL 581 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kawasaki KLR650 DUAL SPORT, ONLY 11,000KMS, GREAT SHAPE, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2016 Kawasaki KLR650 DUAL SPORT, ONLY 11,000KMS, GREAT SHAPE, AS IS 11,165 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Infiniti G37 X, SEDAN, AWD, AUTO, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2012 Infiniti G37 X, SEDAN, AWD, AUTO, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL 265,207 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2014 Chevrolet Cruze