Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

183,775 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

Watch This Vehicle
12247675

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1741216345
  2. 1741216349
  3. 1741216351
  4. 1741216354
  5. 1741216356
  6. 1741216359
  7. 1741216362
  8. 1741216365
  9. 1741216367
  10. 1741216370
  11. 1741216373
  12. 1741216376
  13. 1741216378
  14. 1741216381
  15. 1741216384
  16. 1741216387
  17. 1741216390
  18. 1741216393
  19. 1741216395
  20. 1741216398
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,775KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2GNALAEK3E6157748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,775 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2013 Volvo XC70 RUNS DRIVES GREAT, 2 SETS WHEELS, WELL MAINTAINED, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2013 Volvo XC70 RUNS DRIVES GREAT, 2 SETS WHEELS, WELL MAINTAINED, AS IS 370,114 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA2 GX, AUTO, RUNS GOOD, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2013 Mazda MAZDA2 GX, AUTO, RUNS GOOD, AS IS 326,736 KM $2,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo, ONLY 66KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo, ONLY 66KMS, CERTIFIED 66,351 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Equinox