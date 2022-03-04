Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

123,811 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
LS*ONLY 123KMS*4 CYLINDER*CLEAN BODY*CERTIFIED

LS*ONLY 123KMS*4 CYLINDER*CLEAN BODY*CERTIFIED

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

123,811KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Stock #: m43
  • VIN: 2gnalaek2e6117399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,811 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player

