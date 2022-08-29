Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

149,838 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

149,838KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9039172
  Stock #: E4210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 149,838 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Equinox or just a Chevrolet Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Suvs in stock!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET EQUINOX!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET EQUINOX INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including FAST APPROVALS,,ALL CREDIT,,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Equinox
* Finished in White, makes this Chevrolet look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
5 Passenger
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Keyless GO
Electric Mirrors
CLOTH
TELESCOPE
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
SEAT - POWER DRIVER
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

