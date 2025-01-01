$18,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
RWD 3500 155", V8, WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE, ONLY 81K
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
81,669KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GBZGUCG4E1192662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 81,669 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
