2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

81,669 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

RWD 3500 155", V8, WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE, ONLY 81K

12465207

2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

RWD 3500 155", V8, WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE, ONLY 81K

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,669KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GBZGUCG4E1192662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 81,669 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-7111

