$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  • 119,099KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5009766
  • Stock #: FS13272
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC1EG160028
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery OFFERS A USEFUL SHAPE IN A SMART PACKAGE THAT'S MORE PRACTICAL THAN IT IS STYLISH *V8 *Navigation *Leather *Heated Seats *18'Alloy Rims *Excellent Performance *Affordable and Valuable *Responsive Acceleration *High Quality Interior *Smooth Engine *Fuel Efficient

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER SEAT
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • remote start
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

5 Star Dealer Group

