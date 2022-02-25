Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

175,221 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Target Auto Centre

519-936-5675

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-936-5675

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,221KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8292624
  • Stock #: 350545
  • VIN: 3GCUKTECXEG350545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded; Chrome wheels, Leather, Roof, Navi, BackUp Camera, 4x4, 5.3L engine, Drives Great !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4

