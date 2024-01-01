Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

220,397 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1730213097
  2. 1730213100
  3. 1730213103
  4. 1730213105
  5. 1730213108
  6. 1730213111
  7. 1730213113
  8. 1730213116
  9. 1730213118
  10. 1730213121
  11. 1730213123
  12. 1730213126
  13. 1730213128
  14. 1730213131
  15. 1730213133
  16. 1730213136
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,397KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2C4RCICGZER299805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 220,397 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Ford Fusion SE, 4 CYL, ONLY 70,000 KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Ford Fusion SE, 4 CYL, ONLY 70,000 KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED 70,275 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Buick Regal CVL, LEATHER, LOADED, 2 SETS WHEELS, ONLY 120KMS for sale in London, ON
2011 Buick Regal CVL, LEATHER, LOADED, 2 SETS WHEELS, ONLY 120KMS 120,463 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT, ALLOYS, AUTO, 4 CYL, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2013 Dodge Avenger SXT, ALLOYS, AUTO, 4 CYL, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL 264,418 KM $3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2014 Chrysler Town & Country