2014 Chrysler Town & Country

139,337 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,337KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8144575
  Stock #: 918319-FS:13516

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 139,337 KM

Vehicle Description

| GREAT CHOICE FOR SHOPPERS LOOKING FOR THE BEST FLEXIBILITY AND FEATURES | *Power Sliding Doors *Backup Cam *Satellite Radio *Responsive Acceleration *Elegant Interior *Alloy Rims *Smooth Engine *Good Safety and visibility APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Console
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Backup Sensor
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

