2014 Chrysler Town & Country

107,490 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring w/Leather-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring w/Leather-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

107,490KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9754180
  • Stock #: CTC-652
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG3ER118215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CTC-652
  • Mileage 107,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand New Goldline RAV II Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion on this 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring, Excellent Condition, Many Features.

Bi-Fold, Counterbalanced Wheelchair Ramp 32"x 55"

Powder-coated Aluminum Ramp with Non-Skid Coating, automatic Double Lock latching Mechanism for Ramp Security

34"x 91"x 58" Mobility Securement Area, 56" Entry Height

Includes 1 set of Q'Straint Retractable Tie Downs with Occupant Seat Belts

Heavy Duty Rear Coil Springs and Shock Absorbers

2" Front Suspension Lift for Superior Ride and Handling

3 year/60,000 km Conversion Warranty

Please Contact our Sales Department for Further Information and Availibilty Date.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Factory remote start

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-XXXX

519-453-0480

