519-453-0480
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring w/Leather-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,800
- Listing ID: 9754180
- Stock #: CTC-652
- VIN: 2C4RC1CG3ER118215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,490 KM
Vehicle Description
Brand New Goldline RAV II Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion on this 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring, Excellent Condition, Many Features.
Bi-Fold, Counterbalanced Wheelchair Ramp 32"x 55"
Powder-coated Aluminum Ramp with Non-Skid Coating, automatic Double Lock latching Mechanism for Ramp Security
34"x 91"x 58" Mobility Securement Area, 56" Entry Height
Includes 1 set of Q'Straint Retractable Tie Downs with Occupant Seat Belts
Heavy Duty Rear Coil Springs and Shock Absorbers
2" Front Suspension Lift for Superior Ride and Handling
3 year/60,000 km Conversion Warranty
Please Contact our Sales Department for Further Information and Availibilty Date.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Vehicle Features
