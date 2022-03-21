Menu
2014 Dodge Challenger

111,378 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Htd Lthr Seats|Navi|NEWTIRES|Bluetooth|Alloys|A/C

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

111,378KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8818238
  • Stock #: 2627
  • VIN: 2C3CDYAG2EH120904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,378 KM

Vehicle Description

GENERAL LEE IS BACK!

 

Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Parking Sensors, Alloys, NEW Tires, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders

 

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Recieve a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. 

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/

Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

✅ Good, Bad, No credit

✅ $0 Down Options

✅ Cashback Options

✅ Existing Auto Loan

✅ Second chance credit

✅ Repossession

✅ Divorce

✅ Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal

✅ Pension & disability

✅ Slow/late payments

 

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Climate Control
Bluetooth Connection

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

