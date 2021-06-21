2014 Dodge Charger SOLD AS IS. WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Sale $9,000 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7413650

7413650 Stock #: 21N7093

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.