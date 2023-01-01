Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

269,640 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1694268052
  2. 1694268055
  3. 1694268057
  4. 1694268059
  5. 1694268061
  6. 1694268063
  7. 1694268065
  8. 1694268068
  9. 1694268070
  10. 1694268072
  11. 1694268074
  12. 1694268077
  13. 1694268079
  14. 1694268082
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
269,640KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10400688
  • Stock #: 1210A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGZER330721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1210A
  • Mileage 269,640 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2008 Toyota Highland...
 216,990 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Yamaha YZF R1 *...
 68,560 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic
2006 Infiniti M35x *...
 204,238 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory