2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

99,550 KM

Details Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

519-872-5166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,550KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2ER344909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Manal Motors

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

519-872-XXXX

519-872-5166

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Manal Motors

519-872-5166

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan