$9,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Manal Motors
1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3
519-872-5166
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,550KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2ER344909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,550 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan