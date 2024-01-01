Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

138,777 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle
12051634

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1735498080
  2. 1735498082
  3. 1735498085
  4. 1735498088
  5. 1735498091
  6. 1735498094
  7. 1735498098
  8. 1735498100
  9. 1735498104
  10. 1735498107
  11. 1735498109
  12. 1735498112
  13. 1735498116
  14. 1735498120
  15. 1735498122
  16. 1735498126
  17. 1735498128
  18. 1735498132
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,777KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2ER425134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 138,777 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2006 Nissan X-Trail for sale in London, ON
2006 Nissan X-Trail 151,579 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta WOLFSBURG EDITION, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENT, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2017 Volkswagen Jetta WOLFSBURG EDITION, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENT, AS IS 406,599 KM $4,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 102KMS, CAM, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 102KMS, CAM, CERTIFIED 102,944 KM $10,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan