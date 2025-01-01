Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

342,064 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, DRIVES GREAT, STOWNGO, AS IS SPECIAL

12226482

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, DRIVES GREAT, STOWNGO, AS IS SPECIAL

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
342,064KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7ER426277

  Exterior Colour: Silver
  Interior Colour: Black
  Body Style: Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type: Flex Fuel
  Drive Type: Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission: Automatic
  Engine: 6-cylinder
  Doors: 4-door
  Passengers: 7
  Mileage: 342,064 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan