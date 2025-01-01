$12,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT PLUS
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT PLUS
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXER414818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Downtown Motor Products
2018 Ford F-150 FX4 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 144,000 KM $31,991 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic 174,000 KM $12,991 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 176,000 KM $7,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Downtown Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
$12,991
+ taxes & licensing
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan