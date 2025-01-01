Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

95,000 KM

Details Features

$12,991

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PLUS

12308114

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PLUS

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXER414818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan