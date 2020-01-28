Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,611KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4595793
  • Stock #: OX5248
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER334249
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning

