2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

40,725 KM

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE-Side Entry-Power

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE-Side Entry-Power

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

40,725KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6225867
  • Stock #: DGC-559
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER170355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DGC-559
  • Mileage 40,725 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan with BraunAbility Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Power Sliding Doors with Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, 29" x 52"  Removable Front Passenger Seat for Wheelchair Positioning, Wheelchair Retractable Restraint Kit.

56.5" Entry Height, 61" Interior Height.
Previous Quebec Registration.

Contact Our Sales Department for Further Details or to Arrange to View.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sliding Doors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

