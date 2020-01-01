+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Excellent Condition 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan with BraunAbility Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Power Sliding Doors with Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, 29" x 52" Removable Front Passenger Seat for Wheelchair Positioning, Wheelchair Retractable Restraint Kit.
56.5" Entry Height, 61" Interior Height.
Previous Quebec Registration.
Contact Our Sales Department for Further Details or to Arrange to View.
