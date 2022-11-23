$5,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
Redline Auto Sales
519.914.1157
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
AS IS. WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Location
Redline Auto Sales
2040 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R2
519.914.1157
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
251,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9390757
- Stock #: 22T917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 251,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Cloth Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Redline Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Redline Auto Sales
London
2040 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R2