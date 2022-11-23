Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

251,000 KM

Details Features

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Auto Sales

519.914.1157

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

AS IS. WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

AS IS. WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Location

Redline Auto Sales

2040 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R2

519.914.1157

  1. 9390757
  2. 9390757
Contact Seller

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

251,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9390757
  • Stock #: 22T917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 251,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Cloth Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redline Auto Sales

2015 Mitsubishi Outl...
 134,000 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic
2013 Audi A5 WE APPR...
 228,000 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 251,000 KM
$5,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

London

2040 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R2

Call Dealer

519.914.XXXX

(click to show)

519.914.1157

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory