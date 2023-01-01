$13,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew 4dr Wgn
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
198,839KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9547228
- VIN: 2C4RDGDGXER414752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 198,839 KM
Vehicle Description
Crew 4dr Wgn bLACK ON bLACK Classic Grnd Caravan Hanles Amazing Drives like a Dream Wont Last !
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6