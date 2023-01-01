Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

198,839 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Crew 4dr Wgn

Crew 4dr Wgn

Location

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

198,839KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9547228
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDGXER414752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 198,839 KM

Vehicle Description

Crew 4dr Wgn bLACK ON bLACK  Classic Grnd Caravan Hanles Amazing Drives like a Dream Wont Last !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

