Canada Value Pkg FWD 4dr Very Sharp Silver on Black Classic Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellow door) where Barts the Best sooooooo Be Smart See Bart !!!

2014 Dodge Journey

180,327 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg FWD 4dr Very Sharp Silver on Blac

Watch This Vehicle
11971089

2014 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg FWD 4dr Very Sharp Silver on Blac

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,327KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB2ET260348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Canada Value Pkg FWD 4dr Very Sharp Silver on Black Classic Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellow door) where " Barts the Best" sooooooo Be Smart See Bart !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-XXXX

519-673-3708

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2014 Dodge Journey