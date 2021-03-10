Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

116,000 KM

Details Description

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Auto Sales

519-914-1157

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT.

Location

2040 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R2

519-914-1157

Sale

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6706079
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 900 Positive Google Reviews!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Two Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, MTO safety standards certificate is included!!! HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no extra charge!!! Over 300 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! Visit www.wewantyourcar.ca!!! All credits are welcome!!! Everyone is approved!!! Visit www.allapproved.ca to get approved today!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

