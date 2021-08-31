2014 Dodge Journey

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 3 4 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8013897

8013897 Stock #: 902590-CA:1490

902590-CA:1490 VIN: 3C4PDCCG5ET105317

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 902590-CA:1490

Mileage 177,348 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Locks POWER SEAT Additional Features Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.