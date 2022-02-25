2014 Dodge Journey

$13,998 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 5 3 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8435790

8435790 Stock #: S5500

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 167,539 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Seating 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM/CD Additional Features Keyless GO MP3 Capability Electric Mirrors CLOTH USB Input AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles Mats DUAL-AC

