2014 Dodge Journey
SE
282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9
167,539KM
Used
- Stock #: S5500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 167,539 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Journey or just a Dodge Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Suvs in stock!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE JOURNEY!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS!
THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE JOURNEY INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Journey
* Finished in Blue, makes this Dodge look sharp
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
5 Passenger
AM/FM/CD
Keyless GO
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
CLOTH
USB Input
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
DUAL-AC
